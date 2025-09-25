Alden Richards steps behind the camera with 'Out of Order'

After a much-needed Italian getaway, Alden Richards is back in the spotlight—this time with a new role that takes him beyond acting. Asia’s Multimedia Star is making history in his own career with Out of Order, his first-ever directorial film.

The actor, who has spent 15 years in the entertainment industry, admitted that stepping into this new responsibility was both exciting and exhausting. “Actually, this is my first project where I wore three hats—it’s not easy, but fulfilling in so many ways,” Alden shared. “Physically and mentally, it drained me. But I always go back to the questions: ‘Why are you doing this?’ and ‘Why did you start doing this?’ And the answer is always clear—to give back to the industry.”

A Courtroom Drama with a Purpose

Out of Order is more than just a film—it is Alden’s creative statement. Set against the high-stakes backdrop of the courtroom, the movie explores themes of justice and truth. “It is about justice, about always seeking the truth at the end of the day,” he explained. “Because only the truth will matter with all the things happening in our lives right now.”

In the film, Alden portrays a determined lawyer, joined by veteran actor Nonie Buencamino and rising star Heaven Peralejo. Their performances are central to a story that balances gripping legal battles with deeper questions of morality and accountability.

Recognition on the International Stage

Even before its global streaming debut, Out of Order has already caught international attention. The film has been showcased at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam and the Jagran Film Festival in India—proof that Alden’s directorial vision resonates beyond Philippine borders.

Coming to Netflix

The anticipation continues to build as Out of Order is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix this October 2. For Alden, the release represents more than just a career milestone; it is a heartfelt offering to the fans and to the industry that shaped him. “I want people to see that these are all the things I have learned in my 15 years here in the business,” he said with pride.

With Out of Order, Alden Richards proves that his artistry goes far beyond acting—showing that he is ready to craft stories not just from the screen, but also from behind the camera.