Ajoya Shophouses: Transforming business and lifestyle in Central Luzon

In today’s evolving business landscape, entrepreneurs are constantly seeking spaces that balance accessibility, practicality, and growth potential. Enter Ajoya Shophouses by Aboitiz Land, a new wave of real estate developments that seamlessly blend work and life in harmony. Rising across Central Luzon, these three-storey properties offer both a comfortable home upstairs and a thriving business space downstairs, creating a powerful formula for aspiring business owners and seasoned investors alike.

A Home and Business in One Roof

Unlike traditional commercial rentals, Ajoya Shophouses provide a dual-purpose lifestyle. The ground floor is designed for ventures such as cafes, clinics, or neighborhood sari-sari stores, while the upper floors offer cozy living spaces for families. Each unit starts at 99 sqm, maximizing space for entrepreneurs to grow their business without sacrificing personal comfort.

Strategically situated within Ajoya Town Plazas, these shophouses guarantee steady foot traffic from established communities. Entrepreneurs don’t move into empty spaces—they become part of vibrant neighborhoods where their businesses naturally evolve into “the go-to café,” “the trusted clinic,” or “the favorite family store” within their community.

Strategic Locations Across Central Luzon

The appeal of Ajoya extends beyond its design—it’s also about location and connectivity.

• Ajoya Capas (Tarlac): Located along MacArthur Highway, just 30 minutes from New Clark City and near the progressive TARI Estate, this community benefits from ongoing infrastructure developments.

• Ajoya Cabanatuan (Nueva Ecija): Situated in the Philippines’ rice granary, this project is accessible via Emilio Vergara Highway and is further boosted by new road networks like the Central Luzon Link Expressway.

• Ajoya Pampanga: Nestled near Clark Freeport Zone and the NLEX-SCTEX corridor, it offers unparalleled access to one of the fastest-growing commercial and residential hubs in the country.

Together, these developments make Ajoya communities fertile ground for both living and doing business.

Investment That Grows With You

Beyond personal use, Ajoya Shophouses are also ready-for-occupancy investment opportunities. Owners can choose to lease out both the commercial and residential portions, generating multiple income streams. Backed by Aboitiz Land’s track record of strong value appreciation, shophouses have seen remarkable growth:

• Ajoya Cabanatuan: 195% value increase since launch (17% compounded annual growth)

• Ajoya Capas: 95% value increase since launch (10% compounded annual growth)

• Ajoya Pampanga: 110% value increase since launch (13% compounded annual growth)

This makes them not just spaces for living and working, but long-term income-generating assets that grow in value over time.

Aboitiz Land: Building Futures

For over 30 years, Aboitiz Land has been crafting master-planned communities that enrich Filipino lives. As part of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), the company builds on a legacy of innovation and impact, shaping environments where families and businesses flourish side by side.

With over 740 units already turned over across Ajoya communities, these neighborhoods are thriving ecosystems ready to welcome the next wave of entrepreneurs and investors.

For more information, visit www.aboitizland.com and explore how an Ajoya Shophouse can become your gateway to living, working, and thriving in one place.