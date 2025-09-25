AFP denies coup rumors: ‘Loyal to Constitution, not politics'

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday firmly denied circulating rumors of alleged coup attempts or destabilization plots within its ranks, calling such claims “baseless, unfounded, and far removed from reality.”

In a statement, the Philippine military stressed its unwavering commitment to the Constitution and democratic institutions, asserting that it remains a professional and united force.

“Our loyalty does not rest on politics or personalities, but firmly on the Constitution, the Republic, and the Filipino people,” the statement read.

“The AFP’s role is clear: to defend our democratic institutions, not to arbitrate political disputes.”

The statement came after speculation spread on social media about supposed unrest in the military due to alleged discontent over the administration’s intensified anti-corruption campaign.

“The AFP rejects malicious narratives about supposed plans to unseat the President or launch destabilization efforts. These claims are baseless, unfounded, and far removed from reality,” it said.

The AFP stressed that such rumors only aim to undermine its credibility and destabilize the administration.

“We remain a professional and disciplined force, with the chain of command intact and united,” the statement added.

“Efforts to link the AFP to intrigue are nothing more than attempts to sow division, cast doubt on our leadership, and derail the President’s fight against corruption.”

The AFP emphasized that the chain of command remains intact, and its personnel remain disciplined and committed to their duties.

“The AFP assures the Filipino people that we will remain steadfast in our constitutional mandate—a force of principle and discipline, loyal to the flag, the Constitution, and the Republic,” it said.