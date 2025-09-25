AboitizPower, IBP Manila IV to provide legal aid to Bataan aetas

To ensure that the rights of the Aetas are protected, the AboitizPower and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Manila IV Chapter conducted the program “Tulong Legal para sa mga Kababayang Ayta” at Barangay Bangkal of the town of Abucay, Bataan on September 21, 2025.

AboitizPower subsidiaries GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) and GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and the IBP Manila IV Chapter were accompanied by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Limay during the event at the Magbukun Aeta community.

According to the IBP, the group spent the afternoon with Aeta people of Magbukun Tribe discussing about rights, self-governance, women and children protection, plus free legal consultations from more than ten lawyers. The visit also served as a venue for cultural exchange, strengthening ties between the Magbukun Tribe and partner organizations.

The IBP also conducted a gift-giving project called “Handog na Groceries para sa mga Ayta” where 108 bags of groceries were given to Ayta beneficiaries. Likewise, BOC gave 150 grocery bags while Aboitiz handed 100 sets of school supplies. 300 food packs and chocolates/ candies were also given to Ayta children who joined child games.

AboitizPower organized games for Aeta children and distributed snacks to all participants.

“It is our way of bringing joy while supporting the well-being of the tribe,” said Jeps Mendoza, Reputation and Stakeholder Management (RSM) Manager of AboitizPower subsidiaries GNPD and GMEC.

Aside from Mendoza, among those present were Port of Limay District Collector Blesilda N. Balagtas; IBP Manila IV Vice President and Port of SFLU District Collector Atty. Kriden F. N. Jacalne; and Joel Avila of AboitizPower.