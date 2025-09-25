Aboitiz, UGEP power Balesin with solar farm to cut diesel use

Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI), a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables Inc. and Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP), has partnered with Alphaland Corporation to launch a three-hectare ground-mounted solar farm on Balesin Island in Quezon, strengthening efforts to integrate renewable energy into high-end tourism.

The project, a 4.1-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic system paired with a 5.5-megawatt hour battery energy storage facility, is expected to provide about 60 percent of the island’s total power requirements. This shift will enable the resort to reduce its reliance on diesel generators, translating to annual savings of roughly 1.6 million liters of fuel.

AUSI Director and AdventEnergy President James Yu underscored the broader potential of renewables, saying, “Renewable energy is not only for cities or industrial zones; it has a place even in the most exclusive and remote destinations. I hope this project opens more doors to scaling renewable solutions across the country, reaching secluded locations like Balesin.”

Sustainable tourism model

The solar farm project dovetails with Alphaland’s sustainability agenda, which integrates technological innovation, sustainable consumption, and community empowerment into its operations.

Alphaland President Dennis Valdes said the initiative reflects the vision of founder Roberto V. Ongpin. “Creating a sustainable Balesin was always the dream of our founder. Over the years, we’ve designed the island with this principle in mind,” he said, noting that Balesin remains the only Philippine resort recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization for innovative tourism and sustainability.

Beyond renewable power, AUSI and Alphaland have also been engaging in environmental advocacy. As part of the 2025 International Coastal Cleanup Day, more than 500 employees, partners, and local volunteers collected around 6,000 kilograms of trash from the island and nearby areas under the campaign “Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis.”

UGEP President and CEO and AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen highlighted how the integration of renewable energy projects with grassroots environmental efforts creates a more holistic sustainability framework.

“Sustainability does not stop at the generation of renewable energy; it transcends to how we take concrete steps to care for our environment and maximize the collective power of communities,” Yu-Owen said.

The Balesin project is the latest in AboitizPower’s continuing investments in renewable energy as it works toward its goal of a 50:50 balance between renewable and thermal capacities by 2030.