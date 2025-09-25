Aboitiz Football Cup reaches silver milestone

The Aboitiz Foundation proudly opened the 25th season of the Aboitiz Football Cup in Cebu, marking its silver milestone as the country’s longest-running grassroots football league.

Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said their silver milestone is a testament to the power of football to shape character and build hope.

Hontiveros-Malvar stressed that more than a celebration of football excellence, their 25-year anniversary celebration also underscores the program’s growing role shaping sustainability champions, through the “Tapon to Ipon” campaign in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines.

“Reaching our 25th season is not just about the games played or the goals scored,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

“This silver milestone is a testament to every child, parent, coach, and community who believed in the power of football to shape character and build hope. And by integrating sustainability into the tournament, we are showing that the spirit of teamwork extends beyond the field — into caring for our environment and our future.”

Aboitiz Power Distribution Unit president and chief executive officer Anton Perdices added that they are truly proud to champion responsibility and sustainability throughout the “beautiful game” of football.

“For 25 years, this tournament has been a platform that builds dreams, shapes character, and unites communities,” Perdicess said.

“As we celebrate our silver season, we are also proud to champion responsibility and sustainability, proving that we can be winners not just in football, but also in protecting the world we live in.”

For Cebu’s football community, the milestone represents pride and progress.

Engr. Rodney Orale, president of the Cebu Regional Football Association, shared: “The Aboitiz Football Cup has become part of Cebu’s identity. To see teams of all ages, from the youngest players to veteran divisions, coming together with passion and purpose shows how far we’ve come and how much potential still lies ahead.”

Season 25 features a complete lineup of categories — from Players 6 (born 2019) to Mens 48 Above — including Girls and Boys age-group divisions, as well as Open Mens and Womens categories. With teams converging across Cebu, the Cup underscores its dual legacy: 25 years of football excellence and a growing commitment to sustainability.

As the ceremonial kickoff signaled the start of competition, players and supporters were reminded that the Aboitiz Football Cup is more than just a tournament — it is a silver milestone, a platform for community pride, and a movement that unites sport with sustainability.