Abis tagged as new King Altas

John Abis is expected to go all out as he plays his final season for University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the coming Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Altas head coach Olsen Racela bared that Abis will serve as their leader in preparation for his entry at Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association.

After getting selected by the Kings with the 23rd pick of the recent PBA Annual Rookie Draft, Abis received a tender offer, paving the way for his signing of his professional contract. Everything, however, will only be finalized as soon as the NCAA season wraps up in December.

“One of my roles as head coach is to prepare them for the next level. I think John is ready,” said Racela, who is part of the Ginebra coaching staff led by 25-time PBA champion Tim Cone. “He just needs to transition from being a forward to playing the wing when he gets to the PBA. But I feel he’s ready.”

Ginebra has a history of drafting players from the Perpetual program.

Their biggest acquisition was Scottie Thompson, whom they tapped with the fifth overall pick in 2015 before blossoming into one of the faces of the franchise. Now, Thompson is part of Racela’s coaching staff at Perpetual together with Ginebra team manager Richard del Rosario.

Racela said Abis will serve as the new King Altas, putting massive pressure on his shoulders after averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in Season 100.

He will lead the core of John Paul Boral, Jearico Nuñez, Shawn Orgo, Angelo Gelsano, Mark Gojo Cruz and Emman Pizarro with the hopes of recovering from their dismal campaign last season, where they finished with a 7-11 win-loss record.

“His leadership, we’re helping him impart that to the players, being the captain,” Racela said.

“I feel that because of experience, he’ll be able to help the team. Play one game at a time but get as many wins as possible.”