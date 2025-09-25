A phone that keeps up with your lifestyle: Meet the realme 15 Series 5G

In today’s world, a smartphone is more than just a gadget. It has become a creative tool, a memory-keeper, and for many, a lifeline that connects personal stories to the world. This is the vision behind realme’s newly launched Number Series, the realme 15 Series 5G, which is now officially available in the Philippines.

Anchored on the campaign #LiveForReal, the brand’s latest release invites its community to see smartphones not only as performance machines but also as companions for capturing the raw, unfiltered beauty of everyday life. With its advanced cameras, AI creativity tools, and striking designs, the realme 15 Series 5G speaks to a generation that values authenticity as much as technology.

Cameras that keep up with your story

Both the realme 15 5G and realme 15 Pro 5G are designed with content creators in mind. The Pro model carries a triple 50MP camera system that can shoot 4K video at 60fps, while the base model offers a 50MP main camera and 50MP selfie lens with 4K video recording at 30fps. Beyond numbers, the real draw is in the smart tools that simplify creativity.

AI Party Mode amplifies colors and energy, AI Smart Remover 2.0 clears distractions with a tap, and AI Nightscape makes low-light photography brighter and sharper. Together, they create space for users to focus on storytelling instead of technical hurdles.

Performance meets lifestyle

What sets this launch apart is how performance is balanced with lifestyle design. The realme 15 Pro 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the realme 15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300+. Both use 4nm chipsets that keep gaming, multitasking, and content creation smooth.

Battery life pushes boundaries with a 7000mAh capacity and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that delivers hours of use from a quick five-minute charge. Displays go beyond bright, with the Pro model reaching up to 6,500 Nits and the base model at 4,500 Nits, both equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate. Slim profiles, curved and flat frames, and vibrant finishes like Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Suit Titanium, and Silk Pink turn the devices into fashion statements.

Durability is another layer. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, both smartphones are built to handle dust and water challenges, giving peace of mind that design does not compromise resilience.

More than a phone launch

realme is also making this release a lifestyle collaboration. Partnering with Hollyland, the smartphones pair seamlessly with the Lark A1 wireless microphone for clear audio capture, ideal for vlogs and podcasts. Fujifilm joins the mix with the Instax mini Link 3, allowing users to print photos instantly and turn digital memories into keepsakes.

Availability and offers

Fans can grab the realme 15 5G (12GB+256GB) with an SRP of P23,999 for a limited discounted price of P18,999 on TikTok Shop. The realme 15 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) is offered at P27,999, with a discounted price of P20,999 on Shopee, while the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at P30,999, now available for P23,999.

Pre-orders at partner retailers run until 26 September 2025, with freebies worth up to P3,897, including the TechLife Smart Band Fit, TechLife Clip-On Earbuds 2, and a one-year Screen Damage Protection plan.

At its heart, the realme 15 Series 5G is not just about faster processors or brighter screens. It is about giving users the freedom to capture life as it happens, without filters or pretenses. As the brand puts it, the series is built for those ready to “#LiveForReal.”