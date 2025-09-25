18 terror group members wave white flag

ZAMBOANGA CITY — At least 18 former violent extremists surrendered to the military recently, turning over their high-powered assault rifles and signaling their intent to reunite with their families and live peacefully.

Lt. Col. Christian V. Cabading, commanding officer of the Combined Arms Team 92 (CAT92), said the 18 former combatants formally yielded at the CAT-92 headquarters in Barangay Salbu.

“We have lived in fear and hardship for a long time,” one of the former extremists said. “We thought that continuing the struggle would lead nowhere. So we chose to surrender and convert to the government. Now, we have hope to start over with our family and live in peace.”

Cabading formally presented the group to Major Gen. Ramon P. Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division. The soldiers collected a total of 43 high-powered firearms, including 25 loose firearms obtained through the Small Arms and Light Weapons Program.

The weapons collected included an M203 Grenade Launcher, a Mauser Bolt Action Rifle, an M14 Rifle, a 7.62mm Sniper Rifle, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade, an M4 Rifle, a .50 Caliber Rifle, a Sig Sauer Rifle and a Garand.

According to Cabading, all surrendered weapons will be inspected as part of the program, which provides livelihood assistance to help in the rehabilitation of those who surrender.

Datu Saudi Ampatuan Mayor Bassir D. Utto and Roger D. Dionisio, a representative from the Maguindanao del Sur governor’s office, were present at the turnover and provided initial assistance to the group.

Major Gen. Donald M. Gumiran, commander of Joint Task Force-Central, praised the decision of the former combatants.

“Their decision is a symbol of the success of our whole-of-nation approach where the local government, security sectors and the community come together to give new hope to the former rebels,” Gumiran said.

Gumiran also called on other armed groups to follow their lead, adding that the 6th Infantry Division, in partnership with stakeholders, will continue to assist in their recovery and promote peace.