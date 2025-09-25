12 wanted persons arrested in Bulacan manhunt operations

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested 12 individuals with outstanding warrants in a series of coordinated manhunt operations across Bulacan province, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported.

The operations, conducted on 24 September, targeted suspects wanted for various offenses, ranging from domestic disputes to serious crimes.

PCOL Angel L. Garcillano, Provincial Director of the Bulacan PPO, said police chiefs from Baliwag, DRT, Pulilan, Plaridel, Malolos, San Miguel, Meycauayan, Balagtas MPS, and the Bulacan 2nd PMFC led their tracker teams in the simultaneous operations.

The suspects face charges including unjust vexation, attempted homicide, robbery, theft, concubinage, and violations of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

In Sta. Maria, police arrested “Chris,” 23, of Tondo, Manila, who was caught breaking into a vehicle at Walter Mart in Brgy. Sta. Clara and stealing a bag containing ₱440,500 in cash and other valuables.

The arrested individuals are now in the custody of their respective police stations or units and will be turned over to the courts where their warrants originated.

PRO3 Regional Director Rogelio Peñones praised the Bulacan police for the successful operation, citing the importance of coordinated efforts in combating crime and ensuring public safety.