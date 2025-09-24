Zaldy Co's son breaks silence: 'Come home'

Ellis Co, son of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, has publicly denounced his father amid allegations of his involvement in the multi-billion-peso flood control scandal.



In a lengthy Instagram statement, Ellis, a fashion designer and singer, expressed solidarity with those protesting corruption, saying he has long sought to separate himself from politics and his family’s influence.



“I am with you, I am on your side. Though I bear my last name, I've always tried to separate myself from that affiliation,” Ellis said Wednesday.



“I condemn corruption in all its forms. I understand the anger and disgust. The hate is more than valid.”



Ellis revealed that his relationship with his father grew distant after Zaldy entered politics, stressing that accountability must prevail even within his own family.



“I urge him to appear before the people and be accountable once and for all. I am not just speaking out against a politician; I am speaking out against my father,” he said.



The fashion entrepreneur also addressed questions about funding his brand, DOT ARCHIVES, clarifying that it was supported through uniform projects, client commissions, and an investment from his mother structured as a loan. He emphasized the brand’s mission of supporting Filipino creatives and denied benefiting from corruption.



Ellis concluded his statement with a message to his father, who is reportedly in Madrid amid allegations of budget insertions and prolonged absence from Congress: “To my father, come home and answer to the people. Have your time in court. People need answers.”



House Speaker Bojie Dy earlier revoked Zaldy Co’s travel clearance and ordered his immediate return to the country, while Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco has filed an ethics complaint against him.