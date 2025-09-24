Zaldy Co already in Europe — Tulfo

Senator Erwin Tulfo said controversial Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co is no longer in the United States, but somewhere in Europe.

The lawmaker is being linked to multi-billion-peso anomalous flood control across the country.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Tuesday, 23 September, Brice Hernandez, dismissed Bulacan engineer, alleged that he delivered an estimated P1 billion in cash to Co's aide, whom he only identified as "Paul."

Hernandez alleged that the P1 billion in cash was packed into more than 20 suitcases and transported in six to seven vans and was delivered to the penthouse of Co at Shangri-La Hotel in Taguig.

Tulfo said that Co has the option to shed light on all the accusations against him, however, he is not in the country.

"Kung tatanggapin niya, ang problema, wala siya rito. I mean, he's out of the country. Hindi nga malaman kung wala rin daw sa US. So, reports are saying na nasa Europe na raw (If he will accept. The problem is, he is not here. He is out of the country. We don't know where he is. They say he's not in the United States, reports say that he is currently in Europe)," he added.

He clarified that currently, the accusations against Co have no basis, "Wala. Kasi binanggit niya lang na si Speaker daw, si Zaldy Co (None. Because he just tagged Speaker Martin Romualdez and Zaldy Co. Pero wala namang talaga siyang katibayan. Kaya nga I asked him, I think two hearings ago, ano mga katibayan mo? (What are your proofs?).

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said it is "not proper" to compel Co to attend the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, citing inter-parliamentary courtesy.

"He is still a congressman, and there's a tradition that, voluntarily, he can appear and testify or manifest. But to send an invitation or even a subpoena, it's not proper," Lacson added.

He, however, stressed that Co is "definitely" welcome to attend the next hearings on questionable flood control projects if he wants to do so.