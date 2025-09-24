Yankees secure MLB playoff berth

NEW YORK (AFP) — Jose Caballero hit a walk-off single as the New York Yankees clinched a Major League Baseball post-season berth on Tuesday with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees, who fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s World Series, are back in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

They pulled within one game of American League East division leaders Toronto, who fell 4-1 to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

New York trailed, 2-1, going into the bottom of the ninth. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells opened the inning with singles.

Trent Grisham hit into a double play that left Volpe on third base then Yankees slugger Aaron Judge walked.

Volpe scored on a wild pitch that sent Judge to second base and he scored the winning run on Caballero’s single to center field.

“Never a doubt,” Judge said of his race to home plate.

“It’s my job out there.”

The Cleveland Guardians tied Detroit for first place in the American League Central division with a 5-2 home victory over the Tigers.

The Guardians took control with a three-run sixth inning, in which Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was clearly rattled after his 99 mph fastball hit David Fry in the face as Fry attempted a bunt.

Fry dropped to the ground clutching his face but was eventually able to walk a few steps to a cart to be taken from the field.

Skubal’s next pitch was wild and allowed Cleveland’s second run of the inning to score.

He then had a balk before Jose Ramirez scored on a groundout to put Cleveland up 3-2. They added two more runs in the seventh inning.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Fry never lost consciousness but would remain hospitalized overnight for observation.

“We’re all thinking about David and his family right now,” Vogt said. “Obviously, we’re glad he’s okay, but it’s a really scary moment.”

Skubal said he hoped to be in touch with Fry soon.

“It’s really tough,” Skubal said after the game.

“I’ve already reached out to him. I’m sure his phone is blowing up. Just want to make sure he’s all right.”

“He seemed like he was okay coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way. I know sometimes with those things, they can change, so hopefully he’s all right.”