‘We Are a Creative Nation’: Monthlong celebration builds toward NACF 2025

The Philippines marks Philippine Creative Industries Month this September with the theme “We Are a Creative Nation,” highlighting a sector that policy makers say now anchors both cultural pride and economic growth under Republic Act 11904.

“From culture to commerce, creativity drives the change,” said Senator Loren Legarda, a co-author of RA 11904 and chair of the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts.

Citing Department of Trade and Industry data, Legarda said the creative economy generated ₱1.94 trillion in value and 7.51 million jobs in 2024 — up from ₱1.72 trillion and 7.26 million in 2023 — and accounted for 7.3% of GDP.

The month-long observance builds toward the National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF) 2025 on 23-29 October at SM Megamall Megatrade Hall in Mandaluyong City, where more than 250 exhibitors are expected to showcase regional crafts and design. Past fairs have featured cooperatives and social enterprises — from pandan weavers in Baybay, Leyte to Yakan handloom artisans in Zamboanga City — linking tradition with market access and livelihood.

“As a long advocate of cultural preservation, I am proud that we bolstered our partnerships with local artisans, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and key collaborators, including DTI and the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCAA),” Legarda added. “When we invest in creativity, we also build futures."