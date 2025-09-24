VP Sara slams 'sham welfare check' by Phl gov't on Rody

Vice President Sara Duterte accused Philippine Embassy officials in The Hague of entering former president Rodrigo Duterte’s detention unit “under the false pretense of conducting a ‘welfare check’” and interviewing him without family coordination, based on a statement she released on 24 September.

She said the visit “clearly abused the rule of the detention unit concerning consular visits,” noting that family members have been seeing the former president almost daily since March to ensure his well-being.

If such “sham ‘welfare checks’” continue, she warned, the International Criminal Court and the Philippine government “must be prepared to answer, fully and directly, for any harm that comes to Former President Duterte,” adding: “FPRRD does not need you, our family will take care of him.”

The statement also called the visit “nothing but orders of President Marcos disguised as consular functions,” and concluded: “We, Filipinos, deserve better.”

The vice president’s remarks come as the ICC pursues its case against Duterte. Prosecutors have charged the 80-year-old with three counts of murder for crimes against humanity over killings tied to anti-drug operations during his presidency and earlier term as Davao City mayor. Duterte has been in ICC custody in The Hague since his 11 March arrest in Manila.

A hearing to confirm the charges set for 23 September was postponed after Duterte’s lawyers asked the court to first determine his fitness to participate, citing health and memory issues. While prosecutors opposed a delay, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber ruled that the deferral would be “limited to the time strictly necessary” to assess his capacity to follow and take part in proceedings.