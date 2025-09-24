Unilab celebrates ties with drugstore partners

Unilab hosted its “Alagang Unilab Para Sa Lahat” event at Robinsons Galleria, celebrating its partnerships with major pharmacy chains and reaffirming its commitment to improving the health and well-being of Filipinos nationwide.

The event served as a tribute to the enduring partnerships between Unilab and two of the country’s most prominent pharmacy chains: South Star Drug and Rose Pharmacy, whose dedication and reach have helped extend quality healthcare and essential medicines to millions of Filipinos. The program highlighted the importance of these relationships, not only in business but in shared advocacy for better access to health services and education.

Notable figures from each partner organization were present to show their support and share insights into the ongoing collaboration. Sheldon Jagdon, Assistant Vice President for Merchandising of Rose Pharmacy, emphasized the company's focus on customer-centered care and how their alliance with Unilab enhances their ability to deliver quality products and services. He noted that events like these help bring their mission closer to the communities they serve.

South Star Drug’s General Manager, Tad Sanchez, shared similar sentiments, highlighting how their longstanding partnership with Unilab reflects shared values and a commitment to reaching underserved areas. He spoke about the evolving role of drugstores not just as retail points but as healthcare partners for Filipino families.