Tulfo rips PNVF for media censorship

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is in hot water for revoking the accreditation of a sports photographer in the ongoing FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Senator Erwin Tulfo took the floor, asking the PNVF leadership to explain why it revoked the accreditation of Mark Cristino of Spin.ph, an online sports website that published several articles about the dismal attendance, high ticket prices and the observation of the international media in the world-class event.

Aside from denying Cristino’s entry to Mall of Asia Arena, Tulfo also noted that the federation warned Rappler and other news outlets from refraining from writing critical stories about the event, which reportedly cost the government P2 billion to host.

“This is censorship. This is curtailment of freedom of the press,” said Tulfo, a news anchor and columnist before winning a Senate seat in the previous midterm elections.

“As a journalist all my life, I condemn this act of blocking or noble reporters’ freedom to write for the press. Those behind the blockage of our brothers and sisters in the media must be held accountable.”

“Every journalist has the right to write or broadcast the truth because nowadays, there are a lot of fake news, especially in social media and no one can stop it.”

The National Press Club also issued a statement, condemning the attempt of PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara to censor the media.