(September 24 2025) On Wednesday September 24 2025, Pagasa Meteorologist Benison Estareja give an update of Tropical Storm Opong which is further intensifies while moving west southwestward over the Philippine sea, the center of TS Opong was estimated based on all available data at 815 km East of Northeastern Mindanao, packing winds of 85 kilometers per hour and up to 105 kph gusts, Opong and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring significant rainfall over Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley from Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











