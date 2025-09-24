Torres nails game-winning triple as Adamson humbles UP

Ray Allen Torres drilled the game-winning triple to lift Adamson University past stunned defending champion University of the Philippines, 62-59, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Torres’ gutsy long bomb shattered a 59-59 deadlock with 2.8 seconds remaining before the Falcons held on for the bounce back win that leveled their win-loss record to 1-1.

“During halftime, that’s what we told the players, we have to grind this game out, that was really expected. From start to finish it was a tight race. I don’t really know what to say about the officiating. We’re confused, we wanted to adjust to the referees but we really don’t know what to do but good thing the players were able to deliver,” Adamson head coach Nash Racela said.

Harold Alarcon’s lay-in with 22.2 seconds left to knot the game forced Racela to call time and draw up a final play.

Adamson opted to push the ball the length of the floor, starting the possession with Matty Erolon before giving it to Torres for the last shot.

Faced with tight defense from Gerry Abadiano, Torres went one-on-one and pulled up from three-point range, giving Adamson the 62-59 lead.

“I told Matty in the last play to push the ball at center court then in the last five seconds just get the ball to me. I blocked out everything, suppressed my emotions and just focus on my shot,” Torres, who finished with 10 points, said.

With no timeouts left, UP handed the ball to Terrence Fortea, but he could not get off a proper shot, leaving the reigning champions at 0-2 — their worst start since Season 79, when they started 0-3.

The Fighting Maroons had also lost their opener to the UST Growling Tigers, 87-67.

Adamson built a 10-point lead early in the payoff period, 49-39, but UP fought back to tie it at 57, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

AJ Fransman contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for Adamson, while Cedrick Manzano and Mathew Montebon added eight points each. Manzano fouled out with 1:30 remaining, and confusion followed as the team played the next 20 seconds with just four men on the court.

Abadiano led UP with 15 points, while Alarcon and Gani Stevens added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The scores:

Adamson (62) – Fransman 10, Torres 10, Manzano 8, Montebon 8, Anabo 6, A. Ronzone 6, Erolon 6, Barcelona 3, Demisana 2, Medina 2, Tumaneng 1, Perez 0, C. Ronzone 0, Ojarikre 0.

UP (59) – Abadiano 15, Alarcon 12, Stevens 10, Nnoruka 8, Palanca 4, Torres 4, Fortea 4, Bayla 2, Remogat 0, Felicilda 0, Belmonte 0, Yniguez 0, Alter 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 26-24, 46-39, 62-59