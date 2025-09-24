SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
The Space at Solaire brings world-class events to life

SOLAIRE continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for events, combining luxury, convenience, and innovative spaces that cater to diverse audiences.
Published on

Solaire Resort Entertainment City has unveiled its newest premier venue, The Space at Solaire, a 1,400-square-meter area designed to host high-impact events, exhibitions, and immersive experiences. Located on Level 3 near the Theater Lobby, the venue offers easy access, ample free parking, and the flexibility to accommodate up to 500 guests for banquet or cocktail events.

“In line with our commitment to delivering world-class, 5-star experiences, we are excited to welcome and share this innovative space to the public. This is not just a venue, but it is a place for new experiences enhanced by Solaire Resort’s dining, retail, and entertainment offerings,” said Gregory Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

The Space aims to transform any vision into reality, whether for corporate events, art exhibitions, community gatherings, or other immersive activities. Its central location and expansive layout make it ideal for organizers looking to create unforgettable moments.

The venue will launch with its first exhibit, The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Manila, running from 8 October to 30 November. This opening event promises a unique and engaging experience, setting the tone for The Space at Solaire as a hub for creative and impactful gatherings.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City
The Space at Solaire

