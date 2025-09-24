Taiwan barrier lake bursts, kills 17

TAIPEI (AFP) — At least 17 people were killed when a decades-old lake barrier burst in Taiwan, a government official said Wednesday, after “Super Typhoon Ragasa” pounded the island with torrential rain.

The lake in eastern Hualien county — formed by series of landslides that created a natural dam wall — burst Tuesday, washing away a bridge and sweeping into a town with a trail of thick sludge and mud.

“It was like a volcano erupting.... the muddy floodwaters came roaring straight into the first floor of my house,” Hsu Cheng-hsiung, 55, a neighborhood leader of Kuang Fu township, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The death toll in Hualien rose to 17 from 14, while the number of missing fell from 152 to 17 as most people have been located, the National Fire Agency said.

Interior minister Liu Shyh-fang said at a government briefing that the government continued to monitor the barrier lake even though rainfall was expected to ease from Wednesday evening.

The water level of the lake had fallen by 75 percent, the semi-official Central News Agency reported, citing the government.

In Guangfu town, the streets were caked in thick grey mud after the flood hit, with fallen trees blocking the way, an AFP journalist saw.

Wrecked cars and scooters lay by the roadside or piled on top of each other by the flood waters, and some metal gates and roofs of homes were destroyed, with furniture scattered along the streets.

Meanwhile, “Ragasa” made landfall in Guangdong, along the coast of Hailing Island, near Yangjiang City around 5 p.m., Chinese meteorologists said.

Authorities across mainland China ordered businesses and schools to shut down in at least 10 cities. Streets were mostly empty as winds intensified on Wednesday afternoon in Yangjiang, which lies west of Hong Kong.