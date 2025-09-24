Tabuena thrilled to face world’s best at home

For Miguel Tabuena, there’s no place like home.

Tabuena declared readiness to test his mettle against the biggest stars of professional golf right at his home course when he competes in the International Series Philippines from 23 to 26 October at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

In a press launch on Wednesday, the 30-year-old Asian Tour campaigner said he couldn’t wait to play on the same fairway with a stellar cast of former major champions like Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in a prestigious event that will definitely dwarf all the previous professional and amateur tournaments held in the country.

Aside from the $2 million in total prizes, those who will emerge victorious in this event presented by BingoPlus will get a chance to gain a direct pathway to the LIV Golf League — one of the sport’s most elite and disruptive professional circuits.

“I’m very lucky to call Sta. Elena is my home course. It is where I grew up playing golf. I know most of the people there,” Tabuena, a three-time Asian Tour champion, said.

“I truly believe that it’s probably the best course we have back home. The course maintenance, the hospitality, the course, everything is up to par. I’m glad that we’ll be able to experience all of that, and we can share it with the world’s best golfers when we play there.”

Hosting a major golf event is nothing new for the country.

In fact, prestigious events like Asian Tour legs, the World Amateur Team Championships, and even the 1977 World Cup of Golf and the 1995 Johnnie Walker Classic were already held in the country, giving local golf fans a chance to meet and greet the world’s brightest stars.

But International Series chief Rahul Singh promises more than just world-class golf action.

“It’s going to be festive, a huge celebration. There will be a lot of music, entertainment and food,” said Singh, who joined tournament director Pat Jannsen early in the day to pay a courtesy call to Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

“The idea is not just for golf to be a competition. It’s something that you’ll enjoy with your family. We want to inspire and excite the next generation of golfers and get more people excited.”

But with a lot of spectators came tremendous pressure for the home bets like Tabuena, Angelo Que, Sean Ramos, and Justin Quiban.

Tabuena, who finished second in the 2023 Asian Tour Order of Merit and seventh in 2024, said that although he is very much familiar with the tricky layout of the par-72, 687-yard course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., he will still compete with extreme caution, knowing that local fans will be watching him closely.

“I’ve played in big events back home and I’ve won some of them. But I’ll be lying if I say that there’s no pressure. There’s definitely pressure,” said Tabuena, adding that the par-3 No. 7 and the par-4 No. 11 will definitely test their mettle before facing the challenges of Nos. 16, 17, and 18.

“But just like any other tournament, at the end of the day, I will not mind the pressure. I’ll just treat it like any other event. I know there will be pressure since I’ll be playing at home, but I’m going to turn it into motivation and, hopefully, I can perform to the best of my ability.”