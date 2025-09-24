Stuck behind security lockdown, Macron hoofs it in NYC

French President Emmanuel Macron wound up walking roughly 30 minutes through Manhattan on Tuesday after police stopped his car to secure the route for U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade, video from the outlet Brut showed.

Macron had just delivered his UN address — where he backed recognizing a Palestinian state — when officers halted his vehicle near the French consulate. In the footage, he steps out to speak with police, then phones Trump and, with a laugh, says he’s stuck waiting because streets are locked down for the U.S. leader.

Denied passage by car, Macron was allowed to continue on foot with his security detail. Along the way he greeted bystanders, posed for photos, and even received a playful peck on the forehead from one passerby, the reporter said.