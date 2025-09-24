SPD nets ₱1.36 million shabu, firearms in Taguig sting

A buy-bust operation in Taguig led by the Southern Police District (SPD) netted ₱1.36 million worth of shabu and firearms on Tuesday, capping a 24-hour anti-criminality drive that resulted in 10 arrests across Metro Manila’s south.

The District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU-SPD) and District Intelligence Division (DID-SPD), along with the Taguig City Police Sub-Station 4, nabbed three high-value drug suspects — identified only as alias “Maggy,” 31; “Allen,” 20; and “Christian,” 21 — at a fast-food restaurant along Cayetano Boulevard, Barangay Ususan.

Seized from the suspects were about 200 grams of shabu, two firearms with ammunition, buy-bust money, and a red Mitsubishi Xpander. The three are detained for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Firearms Regulation Act.

SPD also reported three other drug arrests, four suspects nabbed for illegal gambling, and three wanted individuals captured within the same period. Police apprehended more than 3,000 ordinance violators, collecting ₱356,050 in fines.