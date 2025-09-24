SM unveils sensory lab

SM Supermalls has opened the country’s first sensory-friendly space, the SM Sensory Lab, at its Mall of Asia location. Developed in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), and the Autism Society Philippines (ASP), the new facility is designed to be a safe and inclusive environment for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The initiative marks SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary and is a pioneering effort to create more accessible and empathetic spaces for neurodiverse communities. The new lab aims to set a new standard for inclusion in the country’s public spaces.

Joining the launch are (from left) ASP national spokesperson and ASP Autism Works country manager Mona Magno-Veluz, ASP chairperson Emerita Dang Koe, DSWD Undersecretary Fatima Aliah Dimaporo, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan and NCDA executive director Glenda Relova.