Dancing on TikTok does not always entertain people.

Four young men in Somalia found themselves in trouble after performing their dance on the popular video-sharing site early this month.

Police arrested them after the video circulated online, as the tune they danced to, a remix of a campaign song originally used during President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s 2022 election bid, apparently had its lyrics altered to include derogatory language, BBC Africa reports.

On 15 September, in a press conference in Mogadishu, police spokesperson Gen. Abdifatah Aden warned social media users who insult national leaders, undermine government authority, and spread immoral behavior online that they would be punished under Somali law, according to Shabelle Media.

Meanwhile, an aspiring parliamentarian in Uganda was arrested on 3 September over an incident in July with the Prime Minister.

Onesmas Twinamasiko, who is running to represent the Bugangaizi East Constituency in Kakumiro district, was released from the Kibaale jail after posting bail on 10 September. He has denied the allegation against him.

Twinamasiko allegedly slapped Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja when tension marred the announcement of their political party’s primary election results at a polling center in Kakumiro town on 17 July.

The alleged assault was witnessed by supporters of the National Resistance Movement and police, The Observer reports.

Twinamasiko denied the accusation, calling it political persecution.