S. Korea, Spain first ladies on trial

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — South Korea opened a criminal trial Wednesday for the wife of impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a judge investigating Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez for alleged embezzlement has ordered that she face trial in Spain.

The trial of Kim Keon Hee marks the first time a South Korean ex-first lady has faced trial, after her husband was removed from office over a martial law bid.

Kim was arrested in August on a range of charges, including stock manipulation and corruption. She appeared in person at the Seoul Central District Court, escorted by guards.

The case means South Korea now has both a former president and a former first lady simultaneously facing criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the long-running probe on Gomez is one of several into Sanchez’s family and former close allies that have embarrassed the Socialist leader.

The embezzlement investigation centers on whether an official employed in the premier’s office, Cristina Alvarez, worked for Gomez during her past academic job at Madrid’s Complutense University at the expense of her public duties.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado said in a ruling dated Tuesday that his preliminary investigation showed that a jury trial was warranted and summoned her to appear in court on Saturday.

He cited emails sent by Alvarez to third parties that “clearly seem to exceed her duties” and constituted “sufficient evidence.”