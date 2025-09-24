Rioters’ detention already illegal — lawyer

A total of 190 protesters who were arrested over the weekend in Manila remain in police custody without charges, prompting a lawyer to say their detention has exceeded the legal limit.

Atty. Maria Sol Taule, deputy secretary general of the human rights group Karapatan, said police have no legal reason to continue holding the individuals at the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters.

“Under our law, we have a maximum of 36 hours to detain a person without charges,” Taule said in a television interview.

MPD spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said the police are still processing the detainees, assuring that they would receive food and medical attention while in custody.

Sixty of the individuals arrested were minors deemed capable of discernment and could be held accountable under the law, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Another 25 minors were turned over to the Manila Social Welfare Office.

Ines also addressed a video circulating online showing a minor being beaten by hotel employees while in police custody.

He said the minor was brought to the hotel for identification, but the victims, overcome with emotion, assaulted him.

Ines added that the MPD does not tolerate officers who harm individuals during an arrest and that the incident is being investigated.