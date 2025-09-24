Redefining the Philippine airport experience with Aboitiz

Airports are no longer just waiting halls for the next flight. For Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), they are evolving into vibrant hubs that connect people, ideas, and opportunities. With digital innovations and passenger-first services, AIC is proving that the journey itself can be just as meaningful as the destination.

On 22 September 2025, AIC Airports launched AeroConnect, a travel trade newsletter aimed at bringing industry stakeholders, partners, and the traveling public closer together. Designed as a biweekly email publication, it offers curated travel updates, partnership opportunities, and destination highlights.

“Through AeroConnect, we aim to strengthen connections between airports, travelers, and partners. We envision AIC Airports as gateways for travel and catalysts for discovery, experience, and economic growth,” said AIC President and CEO Cosette V. Canilao.

Each edition features sections like On The Radar for airport updates, Partner Advantage for collaboration insights, Getaway Exclusives for travel deals, Roam Report for tourism trends, and WTG (Where To Go)? for destination spotlights.

AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Business Rafael Aboitiz explained the bigger goal behind the initiative. “With AeroConnect, we can bring the best of the travel world directly to our readers’ inboxes, inspiring more journeys and creating more opportunities for our partners,” he said.

The newsletter’s launch is just one of many ways AIC is transforming air travel. Its flagship hub, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), recently earned the title of Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the 5–15 million passengers per annum category in the Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Awards. The recognition comes as MCIA rolls out new connectivity programs: CebConnects, a transfer service that cuts down time between domestic and international flights; Ceb+, a swift link from airport to sea travel via Mactan Wharf; and Ceb Balik, an Overseas Filipino Worker Facilitation Kiosk that makes MCIA a more accessible gateway for OFWs across Visayas and Mindanao.

Together with Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, AIC is weaving these efforts into the fabric of its wider vision. Airports are no longer only points of arrival or departure but strategic centers for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Through AeroConnect and its growing portfolio of passenger services, AIC continues to align with the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation, making airports not just gateways, but experiences in themselves.