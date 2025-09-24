PNP intercepts smuggled onion, cigars at Quiapo

Authorities seized nearly P2 million worth of smuggled onions and counterfeit cigarettes in two separate operations in the Quiapo district, authorities announced Wednesday.

Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) spokesperson Lt. Nadame Malang said two truck drivers were arrested Tuesday after they were stopped for seatbelt violations and improper plate attachment.

The trucks were loaded with 1,200 sacks of smuggled white onions, which were marked “China” and had an estimated value of P1.35 million.

Upon inspection, police discovered that one of the drivers did not have a license and was carrying fake documents for the cargo.

The onions were being transported from a storage facility in Quiapo to Navotas and Bocaue, Bulacan. The drivers are now in police custody and face charges for violating several laws, including the Consumer Act.

In a separate operation Tuesday, police caught a street vendor loading counterfeit cigarettes into a van near Quinta Market.

Following a tip, authorities inspected the vehicle and arrested the suspect, who admitted the goods were fake.

Police seized eight boxes of cigarettes with an estimated value of P600,000. The cigarettes were intended for distribution in Metro Manila.

Malang said the people involved must be held accountable for evading proper taxation and creating an unfair market.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the counterfeit cigarettes and identify those behind the operation.