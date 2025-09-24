Pinay jailed over fake immigration stamp

A Filipina has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to using a falsified immigration stamp in an attempt to leave the country for Thailand last May.

The Bureau of Immigration said the Metropolitan Trial Court of Pasay City, Branch 165, convicted Melissa Dy for using falsified documents.

She was sentenced to two years, four months, and one day to three years, six months, and 20 days in prison.

Dy was intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on 28 May while attempting to board a Cebu Pacific flight.

Authorities said she had been recruited to work for an offshore gaming company in Mae Sot, Thailand, with a promised monthly salary of P52,000.

She reportedly told investigators that she went to a “fixer” who provided her with a passport and boarding pass that had fake immigration stamps.

Immigration officers flagged the irregularities and referred her to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.