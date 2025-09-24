PCG rescues passengers after vessel runs aground near Port of Real

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued passengers after their vessel ran aground about 30 meters from the Port of Real in Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon, on 23 September 2025.

According to a PCG report, the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Real and Coast Guard Station (CGS) Northern Quezon responded to a maritime incident involving MV Virgen de Peñafrancia I, which ran aground while maneuvering. The vessel drifted into a shallow portion of the port due to strong currents. On board were 22 crew members, including the master, 41 passengers, and eight rolling cargoes, with approximately 5,000 liters of fuel remaining.

Personnel from CGSS Real and CGS Northern Quezon proceeded to Ungos Port to assess the situation and initiate rescue operations, while the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Real was alerted for medical augmentation.

The CGSS Real Deployable Response Team launched its aluminum boat, and nearby motorized boats assisted in transferring passengers safely to Ungos Port. All passengers were immediately brought ashore and medically assessed by MDRRMO Real; all were reported in good physical condition.

In coordination with the ship operator, passengers were transferred to another vessel, which departed for the Port of Polillo. Meanwhile, truck drivers remained at Ungos Port to monitor and secure their rolling cargoes pending the safe pullout and docking of MV Virgen de Peñafrancia I.

CGSS Real advised the vessel’s captain to file a marine protest. A formal request will also be sent to MARINA IV-A for the suspension of the vessel’s Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC), pending a safety inspection to determine seaworthiness.