‘Opong’ threatens Bicol

Tropical cyclone “Opong” strengthened into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, as it churned over Philippine waters. The state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), has raised Signal No. 2 over parts of the Visayas, warning residents to prepare for strong winds and heavy rains.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that “Opong” packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts reaching up to 115 kph.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm was located 670 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2, indicating minor to moderate impacts, has been raised for Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar, including San Policarpo, Oras, Jipapad and Arteche. Signal No. 1, indicating minimal to minor impacts, covers Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte, including Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara and Palo.

Mariners are advised to stay ashore as moderate to rough seas of up to three meters are expected over the eastern seabards of Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and the northern and eastern coasts of Eastern Samar.

Though typhoon “Nando” has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), its lingering effects continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, combining with “Opong” to bring strong to gale-force winds over Metro Manila and several provinces.

PAGASA warned that “Opong” could further intensify and reach typhoon strength before making landfall in the Bicol Region by Friday, either in the morning or afternoon. Even provinces outside the storm’s predicted path could experience heavy rains, severe winds, and localized storm surges.