Not just Chicken Inasal: 10 must-try Bacolod food products

Apart from being the “Sugarbowl” of the Philippines and its world-renowned Masskara Festival, Negros is a culinary haven best-known for Bacolod’s grilled dish Chicken Inasal, which has been declared an “Important Cultural Property” in 2022.

But apart from Chicken Inasal that also made Negros known as a “chicken country,” there are many more food and ingredients to discover from the island province in Visayas.

“Himbon: The Negros Trade Fair” in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura in Taguig City, which is ongoing until 28 September, is a treasure trove of these goodies.

So, whether you are a foodie looking for a new culinary journey or simply a home cook in search of a new kitchen holy grail, check out these authentic Negrense products and pasalubongs at the fair and on your next visit to Negros: