Not just Chicken Inasal: 10 must-try Bacolod food products

Apart from being the “Sugarbowl” of the Philippines and its world-renowned Masskara Festival, Negros is a culinary haven best-known for Bacolod’s grilled dish Chicken Inasal, which has been declared an “Important Cultural Property” in 2022.
But apart from Chicken Inasal that also made Negros known as a “chicken country,” there are many more food and ingredients to discover from the island province in Visayas.
“Himbon: The Negros Trade Fair” in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura in Taguig City, which is ongoing until 28 September, is a treasure trove of these goodies.
So, whether you are a foodie looking for a new culinary journey or simply a home cook in search of a new kitchen holy grail, check out these authentic Negrense products and pasalubongs at the fair and on your next visit to Negros:
Batwan or Batuan
A wild tree that is about 15 to 20 meters tall, Batwan or Batuan grows in the forests of the Islands of Panay and Negros. It abundantly bears fruits during the rainy season and the mature fruits are let hanging on the main trunk and tree branches until harvest.
At the fair, there are several ways to enjoy Batwan: As flakes, jam, seasoning powder or sinigang (sour soup base) mix.
Danggit
“Danggit Negros,” which refers to danggit or dried rabbitfish originating from Negros, particularly Cadiz City in Negros Occidental and Bais City in Negros Oriental, is known for its distinct salty flavor.
A popular breakfast staple, the danggit is often enjoyed with garlic rice and a sunny-side-up egg or as a complement to a “silog” (sinangag or fried rice and itlog or egg) meal. It is a common delicacy and “pasalubong” (souvenir) from the region.
In the fair, apart from the traditional salty ones, unsalted danggit can be bought for the health-conscious.
Ube
Ube or purple yam, a popular Filipino flavor, comes as “unsweetened” at the fair.
Also at the fair is Ube Cream Liquor, an award-winning innovative blend of sugar cane vodka.
Piaya
Piaya, a famous Filipino flatbread, is cooked on-the-spot and served fresh at the fair.
Also at the fair, it is possible to sample piaya in different variations — from Muscovado featuring the Muscovado sugar that gave Negros its “Sugarbowl” moniker; to ube piaya and Piaya Sundae — a collaboration between Fresh Start Organics piaya and coffee ice cream from local coffee brewers, Fog City.
Tilapia chips
The Negros region is an important area for aquaculture, with tilapia as among the key commodities.
The tilapia chips found at the fair is an innovative way to enjoy Negros tilapia on-the-go.
Chorizo
Since many Negrenses earned a fortune from being sugar barons, the upper class has kept their Spanish traditions alive through delicacies such as Chorizo Negrense, typically made with ground pork, calamansi, garlic, soy sauce, coarse salt, vinegar and black pepper.
At the fair, raw and cooked chorizos can be bought — from the traditional to a variety of blends such as the hamonado.
Muscovado
Although Muscovado sugar can already be bought from supermarkets, nothing beats buying it straight from farmers at the fair.
According to online medical source WebMD, Muscovado sugar “may be slightly better for you than white sugar because of its minerals and antioxidant properties.”
Honey
Cementing Negros’ reputation as a sugar land are the many raw and pure honey jars that can be bought from the fair. Both Negros Oriental and Occidental have several farmers involved in bee farming.
According to some honey farmers, Negros honey has a distinct flavor. One of the distributors described theirs as a “light amber honey” that “has a round, sweet flavor with some acidity and a slight fermented note.”
Unpolished rice
The late Negrense chef Margarita “Gaita” Fores helped develop the high-fiber rice grain Adlai.
Besides Adlai, the fair presents a wide variety of unpolished rice from the province, as well as other “carbs” (carbohydrates) such as squid ink noodles.
Chicken oil
Finally, you can now make an “authentic” Chicken Inasal right at home as the fair is a mine for Chicken Inasal ingredients, most importantly, the chicken oil, which is already an “ulam” (main course) in itself if seasoned over a steaming bowl of rice.