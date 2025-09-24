No warrant, no action on Zaldy Co

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago clarified the bureau’s limitations in tracking the whereabouts of Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, saying any action must respect due process and the constitutional rights of the accused.

Asked whether the bureau was interested in Co’s location and willing to assist other authorities if it became known, Santiago acknowledged the NBI’s interest but stressed that without a warrant of arrest, their hands are tied. As in other cases, he said, if there is no warrant, “there’s nothing we can do,” adding, “I know the constitutional rights of this accused, so we respect that.”

He noted that reports of Co being in the United States are based on “sketchy information.” Santiago explained that Co had previously been authorized to travel abroad for medical treatment, but the travel authority was later canceled by the new House Speaker, requiring him to return within 10 days.

“But Co said, ‘Don’t require 10 days, I’m still undergoing treatment here. I will return and answer all of this,’” Santiago said.

He also emphasized that the agency must follow proper legal procedures despite public statements calling for arrests.

“Just because the President said, ‘Lock them all up,’ it doesn’t mean we can act arbitrarily. We still have due process. That is the right of every Filipino citizen,” he said.

Santiago clarified the NBI’s role in corruption-related cases, such as those involving Department of Public Works and Highways officials or lawmakers:

“We assist because the DOJ automatically deputizes us. We are allowed to investigate, and the investigation will be turned over to the Ombudsman, who will finally assess and decide whether to file the case with the Sandiganbayan,” he said.

He concluded that any investigation will be thorough, ensuring accountability while adhering to legal protocols.