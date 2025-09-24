No. 2 most wanted in PRO10 arrested

A female leader of a communist terrorist group (CTG) was captured by authorities in Brgy. San Jose, Malaybalay City, on 21 September 2025.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Regional Field Unit 10–Special Operations Team, together with the CIDG Bukidnon Provincial Field Unit, Directorate for Intelligence–MAPIO, Intelligence Group, the 4th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, and territorial police units, conducted a manhunt operation in the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the female accused by virtue of warrants of arrest for violations of the following: Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity (Republic Act 9851); destructive arson; attempted murder; frustrated murder; and qualified trafficking in persons (Republic Act 9208), issued by courts in Cagayan de Oro City and Malaybalay City.

A report stated that “Lina,” female, of legal age, and a resident of Brgy. San Jose, Malaybalay City, is allegedly an officer of the local communist terrorist New People’s Army (NPA) and team leader of a CTG unit under Squad Uno, Platoon Dos, PEDDLER, Sub-Regional Committee 2 (SRC-2), North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), operating in Northern Mindanao.

“Lina” is allegedly involved in armed activities in the hinterlands of San Fernando and the southwest portion of Cabanglasan, Bukidnon. As a leader, she is reportedly raising funds to sustain armed struggle activities in “white areas.” Her group, PEDDLER, is part of a broader network within the North Central Mindanao Regional Command that conducts insurgent operations across Bukidnon and the Northern Mindanao region.

She is listed as the No. 2 Regional Level Most Wanted Person of Police Regional Office 10 for various criminal activities in 2021.

The suspect, along with 16 others, allegedly set fire to two Howo mixers, two Volvo excavators, and one cargo truck — all owned by ULTICON Builders Incorporated — causing an estimated ₱8,000,000 in damage.

The suspect and seven other CTG members also allegedly fired upon troops of the Philippine Army led by 2LT Domingo while they were conducting a security patrol in the area, hitting Pvt. Dumaque and inflicting injuries on him.