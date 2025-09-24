New tech unveiled to boost Mindanao’s disaster preparedness

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Scientists and government officials are showcasing new technologies to improve disaster and climate resilience in the Mindanao region as part of a three-day event here this week.

The 2025 Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) and the HANDA Pilipinas: Sa Bagong Pilipinas-Mindanao Leg event, which runs through Thursday, is highlighting how science can be used to make Mindanao safer and more prepared.

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is featuring several of its tools, including the Rapid Earthquake Damage Assessment System (REDAS). The software can simulate the effects of an earthquake, such as ground shaking, landslides and tsunamis.

During the event, officials signed a memorandum of agreement to officially adopt the REDAS software for the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Another agreement was signed with the municipality of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, to establish an earthquake monitoring station there.

Other Filipino-developed innovations on display include an augmented reality flood simulator, which shows how different landscapes are affected by flooding, and the Advanced Manufacturing in Medicine (ADMAM3D) unit from the Zamboanga City Medical Center, which uses 3D printing technology to create patient-specific medical devices.

According to DoST-9 acting director Jennifer Pidor, the event has become a platform for various sectors to collaborate, with participation from local government units, disaster risk reduction offices, and the private sector.

Officials say they are confident that the joint event will be instrumental in achieving the vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas,” characterized by innovation and resilience.

The event concludes Thursday.