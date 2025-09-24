Negros Trade Fair returns to Manila with culture, creativity, and enterprise

The country’s longest-running provincial trade fair opened at SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, ushering in the 39th edition, “Himbon,” which means to gather. Originally held in the mid-1990s at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall, the Negros Trade Fair began as a modest showcase of local talent and entrepreneurship. Over the years, it has grown into a celebrated platform that highlights the artistry and entrepreneurial spirit of the Negrense community.

After nearly 20 years, the fair is back at SM Supermalls, making its debut at SM Aura. The event brings together government officials, business partners, and Negrense artisans to celebrate culture and creativity in a single space. Hosted by the Association of Negros Producers in partnership with SM Supermalls, the opening highlighted the mall chain’s support for Filipino MSMEs by offering a venue where tradition and innovation meet.

“This fair is more than an exhibition. It is a gathering that celebrates the best of Negros. We are honored to host it here at SMX Aura, and to help ensure that Negrense heritage and creativity continue to thrive for future generations,” said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls.

The launch drew media personalities, influencers, and Manila society figures, creating excitement both at the venue and online.

A Vibrant Display of Negros Excellence

Visitors can explore six main categories at the fair, including authentic Negrense food, handwoven fashion and sustainable wear, handcrafted gifts and décor, natural and organic wellness products, tourism experiences from Negros, and export-quality furniture inspired by local traditions.

Since its start in 1985 with only 30 vendors, the Negros Trade Fair has grown into a national institution that promotes MSMEs and brings Negrense craftsmanship to a wider audience. This year features 139 exhibitors across 2,500 square meters, making it the largest edition in the fair’s history.

The 39th Negros Trade Fair runs from 23 to 28 September 2025, at SMX Aura Convention Center. Guests can shop, taste, and experience the vibrant stories of Negros in one immersive setting.

SM Supermalls continues to celebrate 40 years of connecting communities and supporting local entrepreneurship. The fair exemplifies SM’s mission to empower small businesses, boost local economies, and highlight homegrown talent while creating inclusive and innovative spaces for Filipinos to come together.