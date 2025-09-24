Maynilad strengthens community health with free septic tank cleaning this September

Maynilad Water Services, Inc., the West Zone concessionaire, is offering free septic tank cleaning to residential and semi-business customers in select areas of Metro Manila and Cavite this September. The service aims to improve community health and reduce pollution in the region’s waterways.

“We ask our customers to avail of this service, as it will help to protect community health and the environment,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Christopher Lichauco.

The sanitation initiative is part of Maynilad’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental stewardship while providing practical support to customers. Normally priced at around Php 4,700 per truck, the service is now available at no extra cost for eligible households and businesses in barangays across Caloocan, Las Piñas, Malabon, Manila, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and selected towns in Cavite Province.

The program not only ensures cleaner septic systems but also contributes to reducing pollution in Metro Manila’s rivers, aligning with Maynilad’s mission to provide safe and sustainable water services. Customers can call the Maynilad Hotline 1626 to confirm eligibility, learn about the requirements, and schedule their septic tank cleaning.

By offering this service, Maynilad shows how utility companies can play a proactive role in protecting public health and the environment, providing residents with both practical solutions and peace of mind.