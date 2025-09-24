Marikina City eyes town center infra

A new town center with a FIFA-certified football field and commercial and leisure spaces will soon be built in Marikina City.

Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro announced the project Wednesday following a meeting with representatives from Federal Land, a major real estate developer.

The new Marikina Town Center will feature the city’s first FIFA-certified football field, which will serve as a new home for sports training and competitions for youth, Teodoro said.

It will also include commercial and leisure areas, creating new jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

The project also aims to promote tourism and a more active lifestyle, helping the city become a weekend destination.

“The Marikina Town Center is part of our city’s continued development, a center for business, livelihood, and recreation, for the continued progress of all Marikeños,” Teodoro said.