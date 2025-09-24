Marcos orders recovery of stolen funds in DPWH flood control scam

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the recovery of public funds allegedly stolen through fraudulent flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized that the President is not only seeking accountability through legal prosecution but is determined to ensure that the stolen money is returned to the Filipino people.

“Hindi sapat na masampahan lang ng kaso ang mga sangkot sa maanomalyang flood control projects,” Castro said.

“Hindi rin sapat na makulong ang mga ito dahil ang nais ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ay maibalik ang pera ng taumbayan.”

Following the President’s order, various government agencies moved swiftly to recover embezzled funds. This included the freezing of bank accounts and properties of individuals linked to the irregular DPWH projects.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that the freeze orders are part of President Marcos’s broader campaign against corruption and his commitment to restoring integrity in government infrastructure programs.

Among the major developments, Castro revealed that the DPWH, with assistance from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), has sought to freeze around P5 billion worth of air assets reportedly registered under companies linked to Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

Additionally, nearly P500 million worth of luxury vehicles owned by contractors and other implicated individuals have also been targeted by the AMLC for asset freezing.

The move follows President Marcos’s strong statements during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 28, where he denounced widespread corruption in key infrastructure projects and called for a sweeping investigation into questionable DPWH flood control programs.

To strengthen transparency and citizen engagement, the administration has since launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, an online platform where the public can report anomalies.

Moreover, the President established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, a body tasked with investigating misuse of public funds and determining accountability.

Castro reiterated that the Marcos administration remains committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring that every peso of public money is used for genuine service to the people.