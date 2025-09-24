Marcos greenlights P1.64-B 2023 bonus for army personnel

The government has approved the release of P1.64 billion for the 2023 performance-based bonuses (PBB) of Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine Army (AFP-PA) officials and personnel, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Malacañang announced Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro said more than 110,000 qualified AFP-PA officers and personnel will benefit from the incentive, which was released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“Batid ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang husay at sakripisyo ng mga sundalo sa pagganap sa kanilang tungkulin bilang mga tagapagtanggol ng kalayaan at soberanya ng Pilipinas kaya’t nararapat lang na masuklian ang kagitingan ng ating kasundaluhan (President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognizes the excellence and sacrifices of our soldiers in fulfilling their duty as defenders of the Philippines’ freedom and sovereignty, which is why it is only right that the bravery of our troops be duly rewarded),” Castro said.

Eligible AFP-PA personnel will receive up to 45.5 percent of their monthly basic salary as of December 31, 2023. To qualify for the bonus, individuals must have received at least a “very satisfactory" rating under the AFP’s Strategic Performance Management System.

The PBB system evaluates performance based on key criteria, including public satisfaction, quality of service, efficient use of resources, and overall agency accountability.

The bonus aims to recognize the contributions of the military in safeguarding national security and promoting good governance within the institution.