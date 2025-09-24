LDRC seeks volunteers to prepare DSWD food packs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is calling for volunteers to help in the production of family food packs (FFPs) at the Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC), formerly the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), in Pasay City for calamity-stricken communities.

“The help of volunteers will go a long way in our goal to ensure that sufficient FFPs are in store and can immediately be deployed for prepositioning before a typhoon strikes. We are currently in a season where typhoons enter our country almost at the same time, so we must always be prepared,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Wednesday (24 September).

The DSWD continues to produce FFPs to ensure enough resources are available at any given time in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to strengthen the country’s disaster preparation and response management.

The cash-for-work beneficiaries under the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) lent their time and helping hands at the LDRC on Tuesday (September 23).

Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said: “Nakiisa ang mga masisipag na DOLE-TUPAD beneficiaries, at iba pang walk-in volunteers para sa ating mga kababayan.”

The DRMG official also reminded volunteers to wear comfortable clothing, closed shoes, and to bring bottled water and packed meals. All volunteers will be given a 30-minute briefing prior to the actual work to ensure safe and smooth operations, as well as an enjoyable and meaningful experience for their voluntary work.