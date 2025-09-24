Kyle Echarri wants to work with Coco Martin on 'Batang Quiapo'

Young actor Kyle Echarri is setting his sights on one of today’s biggest primetime hits. With growing action experience, he shared his dream of working alongside Coco Martin in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

“‘Siyempre, sino pa ba ang hindi gustong makatrabaho si Kuya Coco?’” Kyle said. “Ilang beses ko na sinabi sa kanya na, ‘Kuya Cocs, pasok mo naman ako sa Batang Quiapo!’ Pero sabi niya, tamang timing lang at hindi pa kaya ng schedule ngayon. Pero one day, I’d love to work with Kuya Coco.”

For Kyle, joining the powerhouse cast of the Coco Martin–led series would be a major milestone—and a chance to learn from one of the country’s most respected action stars.