‘Kaon ta!’: Chefs give Negros cuisine international flair

Negros might have lost one of its biggest cuisine ambassadors, celebrity chef Margarita “Gaita” Fores, but her legacy lives on among the province’s up-and-coming chefs, who fused their Negrense roots and homegrown recipes with their international schooling and training.

In a live cooking demonstration last Tuesday at the opening of this year’s “Himbon: The Negros Trade Fair” in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura in Taguig City, the Negrense chefs showcased their province’s unique flavors, indigenous ingredients and passed-on-traditions in the kitchen.

Chef Manny Torrejon of the restaurant Manolo’s Comida del Corazon gave Negrense fare an Asian twist, churning out Nasi Lemak Negrense — coconut-infused heirloom rice with Inasal, enhanced by Lobo Lobo anchovies from Negros; Batwan-infused Sambal with Guinalaran Guinamos; and wrapped in banana leaves. Another dish presented was Beef and Chicken Rendang — beef and chicken slowly braised in coconut milk with Batwan, served with heirloom rice infused with Annato, chicken oil and lots of garlic bits.