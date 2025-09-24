Jon Santos, unmasked

A framed photo of Jon Santos hangs on the third floor of RCBC Plaza. Shot by Mark Nicdao, it shows Jon looking dandy from a bygone era.

The portrait is part of the Inclusivity and Diversity wall in Vogue Philippines’ seven-day interactive exhibit called “Vogue Threads,” which runs from 21 to 27 September.

DAILY TRIBUNE caught up with the comedian on the exhibit’s opening day. The impersonator, actor, host and theater performer — known for mimicking politicians, public figures and celebrities — was with his husband of over two decades, West Stewart.

The photo shoot, Jon admitted, felt almost unreal.

“I had my quote-unquote pinching myself moment before, during and after. So truly surprised and honored and inspired that Vogue put so much importance in inclusivity, and that anybody with a story to tell can have a fashion story to tell,” said the actor, who more recently starred in theater shows such as the one-man play Bawat Bonggang Bagay and Side Show: The Musical, where he plays “The Boss.”