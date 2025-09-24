JGFP Interschool: Xavier sparkles

Xavier School San Juan showcased its junior golf dominance during the first weekend of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool Tournament, topping the leaderboards in Junior High, Middle School, and Lower School divisions across three venues.

In Junior High, Xavier SJ led with 124 points, ahead of De La Salle Santiago Zobel (114) and PAREF Woodrose (102). The team’s strong performance set the tone for the weekend and highlighted the depth of talent in the school’s junior program.

Xavier SJ’s Middle School teams continued the winning momentum, occupying three of the top five positions. Xavier SJ 1 scored 130 points, followed by Xavier SJ 2 (108) and Xavier SJ 3 (85). Immaculate Conception Academy 1 (112) and DLS Santiago-Zobel 1 (94) rounded out the top five.

The school also made its mark in Lower School, with Xavier SJ 1 claiming first place at 93 points, followed by PAREF Southridge 1 (83) and Xavier Nuvali 1 (77).

While Xavier SJ dominated these divisions, International School Manila stood out in Senior High, topping the leaderboard with 133 points and finishing ahead of Xavier SJ’s Senior High team, which posted 112 points.

With a commanding start in the junior and middle divisions, Xavier School San Juan has positioned itself as the team to beat for the remainder of the JGFP Interschool Tournament.

Standings after the first round:

SENIOR HIGH — International School Manila 133, Xavier School San Juan 2 112, PAREF Southridge 1 94, De La Salle Santiago Zobel 79, Everest Academy Manila 77, Brent International School Manila 1 50, Life Academy International 47, PAREF Woodrose School 45, Brent 2 43, Saint Jude Catholic School 38.

JUNIOR HIGH — Xavier School San Juan 124, De La Salle Santiago Zobel 114, PAREF Woodrose 102, Everest Academy Manila 81, PAREF Southridge 1 81, Homeschool Global 52, Brent International School Manila 44, Everest Academy Manila 2 36, PAREF Southridge 2 32, Life Academy International 12.

MIDDLE SCHOOL — Xavier School SJ 1 130, Immaculate Conception Academy 1 112, Xavier School SJ 2 108, ICA 2 96, DLS Santiago-Zobel 1 94, Brent International School Manila 1 89, Xavier SJ 3 85, PAREF Woodrose 1 81, Xavier School Nuvali 1 77, Assumption San Lorenzo 61, Everest Academy Manila 47, ICA 3 46, Xavier Nuvali 2 40, Homeschool Global 2 38, Brent 2 36, PAREF Woodrose 2 35, Xavier SJ 3 13, Saint Jude Catholic School 11.

LOWER SCHOOL — Xavier San Juan 1 93, PAREF Southridge 1 83, Xavier Nuvali 1 77, De La Salle Santiago Zobel 75, Assumption College San Lorenzo 73, Brent International School Manila 66, Assumption San Lorenzo Manila 62 pts, PAREF Woodrose School 1 62, Xavier Nuvali 2 55 pts, PAREF Southridge 2 43, PAREF Woodrose 2 35, Saint Jude Catholic School 33 pts, Domuschola International School 32.