How Aboitiz is turning water into growth for Davao

Davao City’s steady flow of clean and reliable water has become more than just a public service milestone. It is also a story of how infrastructure investments can shape a city’s economic progress.

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a public-private partnership (PPP) between Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. and the Davao City Water District (DCWD), has set a new benchmark in sustainable water infrastructure. Supplying 300 million liters per day to over one million residents, the project is now recognized as the largest operating bulk water facility in the country.

“For over 10 years now, AIC Water has been continuously committed to our goal of enabling businesses and uplifting communities across the Philippines through sustainable water solutions,” said AIC President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao.

The impact has been transformative. Before the project began operations, only 77 percent of DCWD customers had round-the-clock access to potable water. Today, that figure has reached 96 percent, improving daily life for thousands of households and strengthening business confidence in the city’s infrastructure.

Beyond access, the project has fueled economic momentum. An independent study by Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) found that AIC Water’s investments through the DCBWSP have already contributed over PHP 15.5 billion to the local economy. In 2024 alone, the project generated PHP 188 million in tax revenues for the city and PHP 1.1 billion in gross revenue, further boosting Davao’s gross regional domestic product.

“The DCBWSP is an example of how PPPs can have a meaningful impact on the communities it serves,” said Ramon Aboitiz Tuason, AIC Assistant Vice President for Operations. “Further, the DCBWSP illustrates how private capital can contribute to social and economic benefits for the public.”

The success in Davao is shaping the company’s vision for other regions. AIC is preparing for a PHP 5.12 billion bulk water project in Iloilo City, designed to deliver 86 million liters of potable water daily to households and distributors.

“The PPP model empowers both sectors to have improved synergy in resolving water supply issues in their respective communities. Not only are we able to strategically invest in sectors that need attention, the PPP also allows a clear separation of functions between supplying and distributing water, maximizing operational efficiency and effectiveness,” Canilao added.

Today, AIC Water manages a portfolio of 320 million liters per day across different projects nationwide. This includes its flagship Apo Agua facility in Davao, water and wastewater services within its 2,000-hectare AIC Economic Estates, and a strategic stake in Balibago Waterworks, the country’s fourth largest water concessionaire.

From households to businesses, Davao’s progress underscores the power of sustainable infrastructure to change lives. As AIC Water looks toward Iloilo and beyond, its vision is clear: to ensure water security while driving inclusive economic growth across the Philippines.