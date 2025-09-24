House suspends ‘Floodgate’ probe

The House of Representatives’ parallel investigation into the fraudulent flood control projects has been suspended “to give way to the full and impartial proceedings of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI),” a lawmaker heading the probe announced Wednesday.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, lead chair of the House Infrastructure Committee, confirmed that the panel is set to turn over transcripts, documents, and other relevant evidence to the ICI after completing three rounds of intensive investigations.

“It is our commitment to fully cooperate with the ICI on any and every aspect of our previous proceedings,” Ridon said. “We trust that through its work, the ICI will be able to ensure transparency, that it will be able to ensure accountability, and most important of all, that it will be able to ensure justice.

The suspension comes after Speaker Bojie Dy declared that the House inquiry had lost credibility amid allegations that some members were involved in the corruption scheme. Dy said the investigation would be better handled by the ICI, citing widespread public distrust of Congress.

Following the panel’s announcement, the newly installed House chief submitted crucial documents produced by the House infra committee on the same day.

The ICI was established through Executive Order 94, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 11 September. The commission is tasked with investigating alleged corruption and irregularities in flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide over the past 10 years.

The independent body is composed of retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes, former Public Works and Highways Secretary Babes Singson, and SGV & Co. executive Rossana Fajardo, with Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong serving as special adviser.

Magalong has alleged that members of the House are involved in the corruption scheme, accusing them of receiving kickbacks of at least 30 to 40 percent for every project. He tagged Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co as one of the “masterminds” and “instigators” of the scam in Congress — a claim vehemently denied by the lawmaker, who flew to the United States for “medical treatment.”

In addition to the House and ICI probes, the Senate is also investigating the flood control anomalies, uncovering alleged collusion between lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways officials involving kickbacks, budget insertions, and ghost or substandard projects.

At least 20 House members — including Co and former speaker Martin Romualdez — were named by big-time contractor Curlee Discaya — who, along with his wife Sarah, runs nine construction firms — as allegedly receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks on each flood control project awarded. The accused solons strongly denied the allegations.

Dismissing claims that the House probe is merely performative, Ridon underscored the outcome of their investigation, such as the disclosure of the financial statements of all Discaya-linked firms from 2014 to 2023, showing a sharp rise in their consolidated revenues since the Duterte administration, the testimonies and evidence linking high-ranking officials in the executive and legislative to the ghost and substandard flood control projects in Bulacan, and the resignation of members of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board over allegations of unexplained wealth and licenses for sale.

Apart from members of the House, Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, and former Senator Bong Revilla, were also implicated in the corruption scheme, allegedly receiving at least 30 percent kickback. The senators also denied the accusations.