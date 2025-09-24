Heart Evangelista urges Filipinos: “Do not stay silent. Speak up.”

Heart Evangelista took to Instagram Live to address questions about why she wasn’t seen at the recent Trillion Peso March.

“People ask me, ‘Oh, why weren’t you in the rally?’” she began. “You think I don’t want to be in the rally? You think I don’t have a voice? You think I’m not frustrated? Of course, I am. I’m also Filipino.”

The actress and fashion icon revealed that some individuals had threatened to humiliate her if she attended.

“A lot of people said huhubaran niyo ako kung pupunta ako sa rally. How cruel can you be? What did I do? I have nothing but to be a hardworking citizen,” she said.

Despite her absence, Heart stressed that she stands with fellow Filipinos against corruption and has no plans of leaving the country. “I do hope something comes out of this. I am praying for us all. May God guide those in power to do what is right. Do not stay silent. Speak up.”